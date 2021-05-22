Castweet (CTT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $252,305.57 and approximately $13,409.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

