Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.40. 351,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,917. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.