C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £121.36 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £121.36 ($158.56).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 42 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £122.22 ($159.68).

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £975.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised C&C Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.