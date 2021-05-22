CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.