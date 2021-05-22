CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
