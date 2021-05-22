CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 84,944 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,944 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ICAP lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

AMAT traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.