CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 27,389 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.33. 238,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,680. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock valued at $16,715,187 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.