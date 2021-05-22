CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $878,514,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.