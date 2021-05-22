CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,532. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

