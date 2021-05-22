Celo (CELO) Price Tops $3.03 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00008034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $682.51 million and $53.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00360565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00189030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00850806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

