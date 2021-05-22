CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells C$76,125.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Stephen Bent sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$76,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,950.

Shares of CEMATRIX stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.51. 71,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,189. CEMATRIX Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

