CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CenterPoint Energy worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,421,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.