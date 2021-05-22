Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.70. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last 90 days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.