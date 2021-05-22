Chainlink Trading 42.8% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $25.06 or 0.00065592 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.73 billion and $3.16 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00906983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.92 or 0.07642472 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.