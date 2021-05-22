ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $5.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $49.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $47.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.65 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,022. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

