Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 75,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

