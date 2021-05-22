Chonk (CHONK) Price Down 67.6% This Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $48,530.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $75.75 or 0.00197774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.00919356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.