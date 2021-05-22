CIBC Cuts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $14.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperformer rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $560.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

