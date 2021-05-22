CIBC Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRR.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.