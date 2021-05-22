CIBC Raises MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

