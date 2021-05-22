CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 170,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,942. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.