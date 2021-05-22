CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 50,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,755,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,176,924.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Monday, April 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,855.00.

TSE MBA remained flat at $C$0.79 on Friday. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,802. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.24 million and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

