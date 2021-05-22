Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.76.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

