Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

NYSE XEC opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

