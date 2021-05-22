Citigroup Increases Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $15.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

