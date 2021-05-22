Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $49.39. 3,697,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,277. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

