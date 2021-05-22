Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 24,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $400.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

