Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $9.00 at Roth Capital

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

CLSD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 129,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

