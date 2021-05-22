Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,953. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $238.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.