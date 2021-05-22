Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

