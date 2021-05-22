Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,293.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,612. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,377.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,207.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

