Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

KHC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 3,716,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,565. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.