Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,965 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 561,196 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 1,597,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.