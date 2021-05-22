Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 255 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $74.44. 8,689,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,035. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

