Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 298 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 1,039,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

