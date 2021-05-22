Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $147,374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.04. 4,480,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,200. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

