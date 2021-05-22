CloakCoin Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001925 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $8,413.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042129 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,646,288 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

