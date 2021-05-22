Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,026,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,358,000 after buying an additional 319,644 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 101.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 114,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.