Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 53,320,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

