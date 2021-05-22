Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,876,000. Cerner accounts for about 6.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Cerner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

