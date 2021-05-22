Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,989 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 291.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $342.04. 4,480,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $243.17 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

