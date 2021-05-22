Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 735 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.10. 5,194,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.