Close Asset Management Ltd Takes $424,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average of $227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

