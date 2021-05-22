CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.78. The company had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,225. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.