CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $217.78. The company had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

