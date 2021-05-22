Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.70.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.