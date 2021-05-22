Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.64 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,540 ($33.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,477.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,329.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75).

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 951 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,062.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

