Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.62

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 1572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.27.

About Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

