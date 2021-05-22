Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.63. 745,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,237,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.