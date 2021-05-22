Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $120.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. 812,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,768. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

