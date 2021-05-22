Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

